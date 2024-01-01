Kirsten Dunst nearly trips over on Oscars red carpet

Kirsten Dunst had a close call at this year's Oscars, nearly falling on the red carpet.

The Spider-Man actress was walking across the carpet to pose for photos when she suddenly made a misstep and stumbled.

A video of the near-miss quickly went viral on X/Twitter.

As Kirsten, 41, tried to recover her balance, she steered dangerously close to a human-sized, decorative Academy Award.

Seeing the potential for disaster, Kirsten's husband Jesse Plemons, 35, reached out to steady her.

“Oh s**t,” the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind star could be heard saying in the video. “I walked right into an Oscar.”

Fortunately, Kirsten was able to stay upright and the pair continued their photo session.

Fans of the star gushed over seeing a celebrity in a "relatable" moment.

"She was serving too hard and needed to be stopped," joked one.

"Adorable couple," another wrote.