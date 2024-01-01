Ariana Grande walks first red carpet in four years

Ariana Grande has walked the Oscars 2024 red carpet, making it her first public red carpet in four years.

The singer, who is in production for the role of Glinda in the movie adaptation of Wicked, last attended a public red carpet in 2020 at the Grammys.

She has previously admitted she doesn't enjoy being in the spotlight.

Ariana, 30, arrived late to the Oscars ceremony due to anti-Israel protesters blocking the route to the venue and causing a build-up of traffic. She posted an update to her Instagram stories from the car, blaming "traffic" for her delay.

The 7 Rings singer was wearing a fitted, strapless pink gown from Giambattista Valli Haute Couture, with ruched material that billowed in to a dramatic train.

She recently released the first single of her new album, Yes, And?, which is house-influenced track. In it she addresses the public commentary around her appearance, her divorce from Dalton Gomez and her current relationship with Wicked costar Ethan Slater.