Bradley Cooper returns to the small screen on Abbott Elementary

Bradley Cooper had a surprise TV cameo on Abbott Elementary.

Playing a comedic version of himself, the Hangover star made a series of gags poking fun at his own Oscars campaign in a new episode of hit comedy series Abbott Elementary.

“Whenever I’m in Philly, you know the deli across the street? That’s my first stop,” Bradley, 49, said in character. “My dad used to always take me there. They have the best hoagies in the city.”

“Oh, I just loved you in The Holdovers. It was just so heartwarming,” Sheryl Lee Ralph‘s Barbara replied.

“It’s The Hangover, and no it’s not,” replied Tyler James Williams, as Gregory.

“Guys, he’s literally in a critically acclaimed film right now,” Quinta Brunson, as Janine, said, with Lisa Ann Walter‘s Melissa adding, “Mhm, Oppenheimer.”

“I wasn’t in Oppenheimer,” Bradley replied, to which Janelle James‘ Ava asks, “Are you sure? Everybody was in Oppenheimer.”

The surprise appearance marks Bradley's first scripted TV appearance since he appeared in the 2016 series Limitless.

Bradley was nominated for three awards at the 2024 Academy Awards: Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture, for starring in, co-writing and producing the movie Maestro.