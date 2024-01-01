Sharon Osbourne shames Denise Richards' daughter over OnlyFans

Sharon Osbourne has lashed out at Denise Richards and Sami Sheen over OnlyFans.

The former X-Factor judge launched into a scathing attack on the Real Houswives franchise, Denise and finally Denise's daughter with Charlie Sheen, Sami.

"I honestly don't watch them (The Real Housewives) because I don't like way the women are and I don't like how they represent themselves with the cat fighting," Sharon, 71, said during an episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

"They live bulls**t lives. Not real lives. It's instantly disposable."

She went on to double down on her tirade, homing in on sometime Real Housewife Denise, 53.

"I'll give you an example, Denise Richards," Sharon said. "She was a magnificent looking girl when she was young and acting."

Sharon then delivered her biggest critique, directed at Denise's 19-year-old daughter, Sami.

"One of her daughters is very beautiful and very young. She's gone on that website OnlyFans," Sharon said.

"What message is she sending out to other young girls."

When Sami joined OnlyFans shortly after her turning 18 in 2022, Charlie was critical of the decision, saying he did "not condone this... this did not occur under my roof".

At the time, Denise fired back, declaring, "I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either".