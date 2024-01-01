Ziggy Marley is delighted that audiences liked Bob Marley biopic more than critics

Ziggy Marley thinks that the mixed response to 'Bob Marley: One Love' is fitting.

The 55-year-old musician produced Reinaldo Marcus Green's biopic about his late reggae legend father and thinks the fact that audiences have enjoyed the flick more than critics would be appreciated by the 'Three Little Birds' singer.

Ziggy told Variety: "I remember when reviews came in. It was like, 'Let's see what the people say.' That was my demeanour.

"I was like, 'Yeah, this is actually perfect for something representing Bob. That the critics don't get it, but the people get it.' It was meant to be this way.

"I was just going over the review of the 'Exodus' album (1977 record from Bob Marley and the Wailers). They killed it, (writing) 'It's terrible.' So, the box office thing was how it was meant to be. People make the decisions, not the critics."

Green echoed Ziggy's views on the movie and says that the audience response had filled with him "joy and pride".

The 42-year-old director said: "The people were the ones speaking for the film, and that gives us a lot of joy and pride. You can't get those numbers without people telling people to go see it. That's word of mouth and it's still going."

Bob is portrayed by Kingsley Ben-Adir in the film and he revealed that he "wanted to change everything" after first adopting the reggae icon's dreadlocks.

Speaking to Variety last month, he said: "Do you want an honest answer? I felt stressed. I wanted to change everything... I was pulling it up and messing it up.

"You know, it was a process, so I took a while to ease in."