Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista make red carpet debut

Chris Evans and his wife Alba Baptista made their red carpet debut after the Oscars on Sunday.

The Marvel star and Portuguese actress made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday night, months after their low-key wedding.

The event marked the first time the couple have posed together on a red carpet since they quietly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in September last year.

Chris, 42, and Alba, 26, were spotted arriving at the star-studded event in Beverly Hills, California, following the 96th annual Academy Awards.

During their red carpet appearance, Chris and Alba - who are notoriously private about their relationship - were photographed with their arms around each other and gazing into each other's eyes.

The newlyweds were also spotted stepping out together at an Oscars pre-party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Saturday night.

The Knives Out star and the Warrior Nun actress were confirmed to be dating in November 2022. Chris then made the relationship official on Instagram in January 2023.

During an appearance at New York Comic Con in October last year, he revealed they had a second wedding ceremony in Portugal.

Chris also admitted the "wonderful and beautiful" weddings took a lot of planning.

"Those of you who are married know it takes a lot out of you. But now that we're through that, we're just kind of been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favourite season," he said.