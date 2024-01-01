Christina Applegate opens up about living with multiple sclerosis

Christina Applegate has opened up about living with multiple sclerosis.

During an upcoming appearance on Good Morning America, the actress will reveal details of her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis after being diagnosed with the disease in 2021.

"I live kind of in hell," Christina told host Robin Roberts in a sneak peek of the GMA interview, which will air on Tuesday. "I'm not out a lot, so this is a little difficult, just for my system. But of course, the support is wonderful and I'm really grateful."

The Dead to Me star, 52, took part in the interview alongside fellow actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 42, who was diagnosed with the disease more than 20 years ago.

The upcoming interview will be Christina's first sit-down on-camera interview since her diagnosis.

In January, Christina received a standing ovation when she took the stage to present the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy at the 2024 Emmys.

"I actually kinda blacked out," the actress told Robin of the experience. "People said, 'Oh, you were so funny,' and I'm like, I don't even know what I said. I don't know what I was doing. I got so freaked out that I didn't even know what was happening anymore."

She added, "And I felt really beloved, and it was really a beautiful thing."

Christina and Jamie-Lynn will be sharing their experiences of multiple sclerosis in a new podcast called MeSsy.