Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes ‘don't want their kids growing up around other celebrity kids’ - report

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have moved out of LA so their kids "don't grow up around other celebrity kids."

The couple have reportedly moved "a bit further north," away from Hollywood, in order to give their two daughters, Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, seven, a more normal life.

"For them, the most important job is their girls. Everything else comes second," a source told People magazine. "And their girls are thriving. They left L.A. to live a bit further north, away from Hollywood. They didn't want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids."

The source added, "Eva and Ryan love their life. It's admirable how they've been able to create balance and boundaries. They care so much about their marriage and just want their girls to live a happy life."

The couple have been together since 2011 after meeting on-set while filming The Place Beyond the Pines.

They are notoriously private about their relationship, and Eva did not appear on the Oscars red carpet with Ryan at the weekend.

Instead, she posted a photo of her backstage, wearing the pink jacket he wore during his performance of I Am Ken.

She captioned it, "You took Ken all the way to the Oscars RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."