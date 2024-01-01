Matthew Perry’s will leaves $1million in trust

Matthew Perry has left over $1million in a trust named after a Woody Allen character.

The Friends star, who died in October 2023, wanted to "leave a majority of his belongings to a trust" according to the will he wrote in 2009.

The documents, obtained by TMZ, show that Matthew created the Alvy Singer Living Trust, named after Woody Allen's 1977 Annie Hall character.

Matthew, 54, was worth around $120 million (£93.6 million) when he died, but the documents show additional assets that weren't in his private trust are worth around $1million (£780,000).

Matthew's father John Perry and mother Suzanne Morrison are named as the trust beneficiaries, along with his half-sister Caitlin Morrison and ex-girlfriend Rachel Dunn.

The executors of his will are Lisa Ferguson and Mike Myers' ex-wife Robin Ruzan, who worked with Matthew on the show Celebrity Liar in 2010.

Although Matthew didn't have any children, he explicitly stated in his will that any children he might have after 2009 shouldn't be "explicitly entitled" to his fortune.

Matthew was found unresponsive in his hot tub last year. The coroner's report confirmed he died of a ketamine overdose, saying,

"Contributing factors in Mr Perry's death include drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder). The manner of death is accident."