Michael B. Jordan admits he 'feels alone'

Michael B. Jordan has told how there’s a “loneliness” in his life.

The actor and producer has revealed his love for “multitasking” and “juggling the balancing act” of different professions has led to him feeling lonely.

“There’s a loneliness that I have,” he said on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast. “The responsibility that you have is isolating and the weight is isolating. The worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands. Sometimes falling into the spaces of being alone, feeling alone.”

The Black Panther star admitted he’s not sure if he really wants a romantic partner.

“I go back and forth between wanting partnership and then not knowing what’s the best partner for me,” he said. “It’s not just ‘I love you, you love me. It’s not quite that simple. I’m not looking but it would take a very special person to understand and grow with me.”

Michael was previously linked to Kendall Jenner, and also dated Lori Harvey for 18 months before they split in 2022.