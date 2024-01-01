Zach Galifianakis to star in Only Murders in the Building Season 4

Zach Galifianakis will join the cast of Only Murders in the Building for Season 4.

The Hangover star has been confirmed as the latest actor to join the hit show.

He will join a rapidly expanding star line up, that includes Meryl Streep, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Kumail Nanjiani and Molly Shannon, as well as the three leads, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

It hasn’t yet been revealed the role Zach will play in the mystery-comedy series, but a source has told Variety his character is “integral to the twist and turns of this season’s investigation.”

Season four of the show will be partly shot in LA, as well as the now infamous Arconia building in New York where many of the murders in the story take place.

The show has won four Emmys since it was released in 2021.