Royal family accidentally shares wrong link for Commonwealth Day

The British Royal family mistakenly shared the wrong link to mark Commonwealth Day.

Intending to post a link to to King Charles III’s Commonwealth Day speech, the Palace instead shared the personal YouTube account of the Palace’s Head of Digital Engagement, Emma Goodey.

The post has since been removed and reposted with the correct link.

In his speech, the king described the Commonwealth as, “a precious source of strength, inspiration and pride”.

He went on to express gratitude for the care and concern shown by well-wishers as he continues treatment after his cancer diagnosis.

“In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth,” Charles shared.

“My belief in our shared endeavours and in the potential of our people remains as sure and strong as it has ever been. I have no doubt that we will continue to support one another across the Commonwealth as, together, we continue this vital journey.”

It has been a complicated week for the royal family, with a Mother's Day photograph released by Kensington Palace issued with a "kill notice" by five separate picture agencies over concerns it had been significantly doctored.

Getty Images, AFP, Reuters, Associated Press and PA news agency all pulled the photo, noting an "inconsistency in alignment of Princess Charlotte's left hand".