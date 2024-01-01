Jimmy Kimmel broke rules reading out Trump post at Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel was told not to read out Donald Trump's post at this year's Oscars.

The comedian made a surprise presentation towards the end of the night, after his hosting duties were largely completed – reading out a scathing review of his work at the show that was written by none other than Donald Trump.

“See if you can guess which former president just posted that on Truth Social? Anyone?” Jimmy asked the audience. “Well, thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching. I’m surprised. Isn’t it past your jail time? He’s focused on the important stuff, for sure.”

Now, Jimmy, 56, has revealed he was explicitly instructed by show organisers not to read the post aloud.

“They’re like, ‘You’ve got a little bit of time’ and I was like, ‘I’m reading the Trump tweet,’ and they’re like, ‘No, no, don’t read that,’ ” Jimmy told daytime talk show Live with Kelly and Mark. “(I was like) ‘Yes I am.’ “

Donald's critique of Jimmy's hosting performance had been scornful.

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars,” the presidential hopeful wrote.

“His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos.”

George Stephanopoulos is a personality on breakfast TV show Good Morning America.