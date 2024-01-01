Michael Keaton addresses 36-year wait for Beetlejuice sequel

Michael Keaton has explained why fans had to wait 36 years for a Beetlejuice sequel.

During Monday's episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the original Beetlejuice star was asked what took him and director Tim Burton 36 years to create a sequel for their comedy horror film.

Keaton admitted he and Burton spent "a long, long, long time" going back and forth about whether they should revisit the 1988 film.

"At first it was like, 'Yes,' then there was a 'No.' And then it was like, 'I don't think so,'" the actor summarised. "And I said, 'Well maybe if...' and then we'd talk again occasionally, but we were very, very, very cautious about even talking about it to anybody. I just didn't want - and he didn't want - to bring it up."

He continued, "We're very similar in this respect. We go, 'I actually can't hear too many voices right now. I just have to think about this.' And the only other person I want(ed) to think about this particular thing with... was him, and pick it up now and then, and then there was a script or two, I think."

Beetlejuice starred Keaton as the titular bio-exorcist, who was hired to help a recently deceased couple scare away the new owners of their home.

The upcoming sequel, titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is set for release on 6 September. Keaton will star alongside his returning co-stars Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder as well as franchise newcomers Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe and Monica Bellucci.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Keaton revealed he had already seen the first cut of the sequel.

"I confidently say this thing is great," Keaton gushed. "The (original) was so fun and exciting visually. (The sequel is) all that but really beautiful and interestingly emotional here and there. I wasn't ready for that."