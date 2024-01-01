Sharon Stone names producer who allegedly told her to sleep with Billy Baldwin

Sharon Stone has named the producer who allegedly told her to sleep with Billy Baldwin to help their film Sliver.

The actress has revealed that the late film producer Robert Evans encouraged her to sleep with her Sliver co-star during the filming of the 1993 thriller to help the actor improve his performance.

"He called me to his office. He had these very low '70s, '80s couches, so I'm essentially sitting on the floor, when I should have been on set," Sharon, 66, recalled on Monday's episode of the Louis Theroux podcast.

"And he's running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin's performance would get better, and we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem," she continued.

Sharon explained that the producer, who died in 2019 at age 89, thought that if she had slept with Billy, they would have better "chemistry on screen" which would "save the movie".

"The real problem with the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress who could just f**k him and get things back on track," she told the podcast host. "The real problem was I was such a tight a**e."

Sharon also claimed that she presented Robert with a "list of actors" to play the role, but he insisted on casting Billy instead.

The Basic Instinct star first opened up about the alleged incident in her 2021 memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice. She did not name either Robert or Billy at the time.

Sliver went on to gross $280 million (£220 million) at the box office, despite bad reviews.