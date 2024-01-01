Jenna Dewan reveals how fiancé Steve Kazee slid into her DMs

Jenna Dewan has revealed fiancé Steve Kazee first asked her out after he sent her a GIF on Twitter.

The Shameless actor sent Jenna a DM on Twitter after her 2018 split with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

"He sent me a GIF of Steph Curry shooting a shot and said, 'Hey,'" she revealed on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

"I wrote back and I said, 'I'm sorry, I don't think this is for me.' He was shooting his shot and I didn't get it."

The couple had previously met years earlier when Jenna, 43, saw Steve, 48, in the Broadway production of Once. They met briefly backstage and she told him how much she liked his performance.

"It was truly out of a movie," she said. "Years later - of course, it's public that I was separated - and we just reconnected. He apparently never forgot that moment either. It's kinda cute."

The couple started dating in late 2018 and got engaged in 2020. They have a son Callum, four, and in January they announced they are expecting a second baby later this year. Jenna is also mum to daughter Everly, 10, who she shares with ex-husband Channing.