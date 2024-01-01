Prince William attends Thomas Kingston’s funeral without Catherine, Princess of Wales

Prince William has attended Thomas Kingston’s private funeral without Catherine, Princess of Wales.

William joined around 140 of Thomas Kingston's friends and family, including Thomas' wife Lady Gabriella Kingston, and her parents Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, at the ceremony on Tuesday.

The hour-long service was held at the Royal Chapel in St James's Palace in London.

Catherine didn't attend the funeral with her husband. King Charles, who is Lady Gabriella's second cousin, was also absent.

Thomas used to go out with Catherine's sister Pippa Middleton, and the pair remained friends after they split in around 2011.

Thomas and his wife Gabriella attended Pippa's wedding to James Matthews in 2017, then Pippa and James went to Thomas and Gabriella's wedding in 2019.

Thomas, 45, died on 25 February at his parents' home in the Cotswolds. A inquest found he died of a "traumatic head wound". A gun was found near his body.

The funeral was followed by a reception in St James's Palace and a private cremation.