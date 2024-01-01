Paris Hilton slams her uncle Mauricio Umansky: ‘We are all sick of him’

Paris Hilton has hit back at her uncle Mauricio Umansky after he talked about her father on TV.

Mauricio released a clip of his new reality TV series Buying Beverly Hills to social media – and Paris did not react well.

In the clip, Mauricio, who is currently estranged from Paris's aunt, Kyle Richards, describes how he "got kind of f**ked by Hilton & Hyland", the real estate business part-owned by Paris's father, Rick Hilton.

He claimed he had brought in almost 1/5 of the agency's income, but was rejected when he asked for equity in the business.

"They did a billion dollars for the first time a year, I was 19.6% of their production," Mauricio said. "I went to Rick and said, 'I'd really like equity, right? And to be a partner'."

Mauricio, 53, tried to smooth over his complaints later in the clip, saying: "I think Hilton & Hyland is an amazing company and I would never be caught dead speaking poorly about them because I don't think poorly about them, and I am Rick's brother-in-law.

"But unfortunately it got sour because it really affected the family - Kyle more than anybody. You know, her family stopped speaking to her, but she understood that what was done to me was wrong and she stood by me, and at the end of the day, I needed that."

43-year-old Paris, however, pulled no punches in her response to the clip.

"My father is a consummate gentleman and has always taken the higher road," Paris wrote.

"He would never speak negatively about his family – especially in the press. Frankly we are all sick of (Mauricio) using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show. It is enough already."