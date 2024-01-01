John Oliver jokes Catherine, Princess of Wales could have 'died 18 months ago’

John Oliver has let fly with some off-colour jokes at Catherine's expense amid speculation over her condition.

Catherine recently became embroiled in confusion after a Mother's Day photograph of the royal and her three children was given a "kill notice" by news agencies over signs it had been heavily doctored.

Having been out of the spotlight since undergoing planned abdominal surgery in January, Catherine then implied she was responsible for the photo editing, via an Instagram post on the Kensington Palace account – which only served to intensify speculation as to why she had not been seen.

Now, John Oliver has weighed in on what he thinks may be happening.

“There is a non-zero chance she died 18 months ago,” John joked on What What Happens Live.

He went on to reference the 1989 dark comedy Weekend at Bernie's, in which a pair of employees pretend the dead body of their boss is alive in order to use his holiday home.

“They might be Weekend at Bernie’s-ing this situation," John quipped.

"I’m not saying it happened, but I’m saying it’s non-zero until proven otherwise. Until we see her sitting there with a copy of the day’s paper.”