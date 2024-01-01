Billy Baldwin slams Sharon Stone claims that she was told sleep with him to 'improve his performance'

Billy Baldwin has responded to Sharon Stone's claims that the producer on Sliver told her to sleep with him in order to improve his performance.

"Not sure why Sharon Stone keep(s) talking about me all these years later? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?" Billy, 61, wrote on X.

He added, "The story of the meeting I had with (Sliver producer) Bob Evans imploring him (to) allow me to choreograph the final sex scene... so I wouldn't have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend," he wrote. "Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon? That might be fun....I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin but I've kept quiet."

His post came after Sharon, 66, revealed that when she starred in the 1993 film Sliver with Billy, she was encouraged to sleep with him by producer Robert Evans.

"He's (Robert Evans) running around his office in his sunglasses, explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin's performance would get better," the 66-year-old said on The Louis Theroux Podcast. "And we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem."