Daisy Ridley reveals Star Wars slowed down her career

Daisy Ridley has revealed that after appearing in Star Wars she "wasn't getting many offers" for other projects.

The actress played Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy between 2015 and 2019. But instead of propelling her career, it almost brought it to a halt.

"There weren't that many offers coming in (after filming the final instalment)," Daisy told an audience at SXSW in Austin, Texas. "It's not that there wasn't any... I remember finishing and thinking, 'Oh, it's quiet and strange.'"

The 31-year-old added that it took her a long time to feel "comfortable" in her role as Rey.

"It took, honestly, making the third film till I felt like 'OK, I'm good. I deserve to be here,'" she shared.

Her character had a mixed reception from fans, with many critical not of her acting, but of the writing of her role.

"It's still upsetting," she has said previously. "You don't want people to feel like you've not served the thing they're a fan of."

She has gone on to star in several low-budget movies, including Sometimes I Think About Dying and Magpie, and she is gearing up to reprise her role as Rey in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's upcoming Star Wars film.