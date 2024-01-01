David Arquette supports Neve Campbell's return to Scream franchise

David Arquette supports his co-star Neve Campbell's return to the Scream franchise.

The actress announced on Tuesday that she would be reprising her role as Sidney Prescott in Scream 7 after sitting out of Scream VI due to a pay dispute with the studio.

The news received a mixed response online as fans were excited to see Sidney on-screen again but also sad for Melissa Barrera, who was fired from Scream 7 for her pro-Palestine messages.

However, Arquette was in full support of Campbell's return, as he posted three applause and three black heart emojis in the comments of her Instagram post.

Arquette and Campbell starred alongside each other in the original four Scream films and returned for the revival, 2022's Scream, during which Arquette's character Dewey Riley was killed off.

On Tuesday, it was also announced that Kevin Williamson, who wrote the script of the 1996 original and two of its sequels, would be directing Scream 7.

In the comments of his post, Williamson received support from director Eli Roth, horror producer Jason Blum, and several Scream franchise stars.

Skeet Ulrich wrote, "Hell yeah," Jack Quaid commented, "YES!!!" and Dermot Mulroney, whose character was killed in Scream VI, quipped, "Put me in Kev! Respectfully, Det Wayne Bailey RIP congrats you guys give 'em hell @nevecampbell."

Giving her verdict on working with Williamson as a director, Campbell told her Instagram followers, "I've dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm. And now it's happening, Kevin Williamson is going to direct Scream 7! This was his baby and it's his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world. Kevin is not just an inspiration as an artist but has been a dear friend for many years."

It has yet to be announced which Scream stars are returning alongside Campbell. It was previously revealed that Jenna Ortega wouldn't be back due to scheduling issues with her TV show Wednesday.