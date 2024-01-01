Millie Bobby Brown uses fake name to review businesses online

Millie Bobby Brown leaves reviews online under a fake name whenever she receives poor service.

The Stranger Things actress revealed on Wednesday's Table Manners podcast that she leaves feedback on the reviews website Yelp if she isn't satisfied with the service at a business.

"I have a fake name. I think it's important, you know," she told hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware. "Here's the thing, my whole life is people criticising me, so I'm going to give it back to you sometimes."

Giving an example, Millie revealed she left a review after an employee at a hotel chased her and her fiancé Jake Bongiovi up for payment before the end of their stay.

"Once, we were at a hotel, and the woman was pulling my fiancé aside like, 'We need to settle payment' or whatever, and I was just like, 'Yeah, we will but at the end of our stay, we're still staying here,'" she recalled. "She was just like, 'Yeah, but you could settle it now.' I was like, 'But I don't want to. I want to do it at the end of our stay.' I was like I'm gonna leave a Yelp review, I feel like you just didn't want me to be here."

Remembering what she wrote in her review, the 20-year-old shared, "I really think that you should encourage guests to complete transaction of payment at the end of their stay so they feel as welcome and as calm as possible."

The Damsel star also recalled another instance where she left a review about a store because a staff member was "so unhelpful" to an old lady who needed assistance finding particular socks.

Singer and host Jessie asked Millie if she "was a Karen", and she replied, "OK, I'm a Karen and I don't want to say it. Listen, I'm a very woke Karen. I do think it's important to know where you went wrong and (there's) always room for improvement."

Millie added that Jake, the son of Jon Bon Jovi, gets "so embarrassed" whenever she leaves reviews or complains about an incorrect food order.