Keith Morrison reflects on the death of stepson Matthew Perry

Keith Morrison has reflected on the death of his stepson Matthew Perry.

The Canadian broadcaster and journalist has opened up about grieving for his stepson after his sudden death last year.

Speaking on Wednesday's episode of Hoda Kotbs' Making Space podcast, Keith said that the weight of Matthew's death is with him "all the time".

"It's as other people have told me hundreds of times; it doesn't go away yet," the 76-year-old told the podcast host. "It's with you every day. It's with you all the time, and there's some new aspect of it that assaults your brain, and it's not easy."

The journalist's comments come five months after the Friends star was found dead in his hot tub on 28 October 2023. It was later revealed that he had died from the "acute effects of ketamine".

During the episode, Keith shared that Matthew had become close to his mother, Suzanne Perry, not long before his death.

"I don't think I'm giving away too much if I say that toward the end of his life, they were closer than I had seen them for decades," he told Hoda, adding that they were "texting each other constantly and him sharing things with her that most middle-aged men don't share with their mothers."

Keith said the 17 Again star had seemed happy for the first time in a long time before he died.

"He was happy, and he said so," he stated. "And he hadn't said that for a long time. It's a source of comfort, but also, he didn't get to have his third act, and that's not fair."

The broadcaster added, "And as he said himself, 'If I suddenly died, people would be shocked, but not too many people would be surprised.' And he was right."

Keith then explained that while he was devastated by the news of the actor's death, he was not completely shocked.

"It was the news you never want to get, but you think someday you might," he said.