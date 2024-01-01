Viewers slam Australian ‘comedy roast’ of John Cleese

An Australian John Cleese "comedy roast" has been slammed by disappointed viewers.

Despite heavy promotion by the local network on which it aired, the Roast of John Cleese comedy special was both a ratings and critical failure.

Achieving less than one third of the audience than reality series Married at First Sight, the comedy special, intended as a joking celebration of the 84-year-old comedian, was a ratings flop.

And viewers took to social media to express their disappointment at the "unfunny" hour-long show.

"We have an enviable climate, but we Australians do not do comedy well," one viewer posted on X/Twitter. "The John Cleese roast was a shocker."

Shot in Melbourne in 2023, the roast featured Australian comedians. Traditionally, a comedy roast involves comedians telling often harsh jokes at the expense of the person being roasted.

"When I was growing up I was a big fan of Monty Python," one comedian, Tom Gleeson, said as part of his set during the show.

"But then again, I was also a fan of Bill Cosby and Rolf Harris, so I'm just bracing myself for the allegations."

The humour was lost on many viewers.

"It's important when you're roasting John Cleese on national TV to actually roast the recipient," wrote another disgruntled viewer.