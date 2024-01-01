Selena Gomez opens up about hitting ‘rock bottom’

Selena Gomez has spoken about about hitting "rock bottom" before her bipolar diagnosis.

The pop star and actress has spoken about how she felt watching footage of herself in her 2022 documentary, My Mind and Me.

Shot over six years, the show looks at Selena's mental-health struggles and tackles her burnout, psychotic episodes and suicide attempts that led to an eventual diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

"It makes me sick to hear the things that I was saying about myself in the beginning. It bums me out," Selena, 31, said, on a discussion panel titled "Mindfulness Over Perfection: Getting Real On Mental Health" held at the SXSW ideas festival in Austin, Texas.

"But I think everybody can relate to that feeling. It's important to speak to yourself with kindness, but I don't think I really understood that."

She added that having a solid support network had been essential to her recovery.

"There was a lot of people that cared about me more than I cared about myself that really wanted me to do things I wasn't ready for. I had my rock bottom, and I had to do it in my time," Selena explained.

"It took a couple of tries, but I like to think and hope I'm in a much better place now."