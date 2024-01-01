Andy Cohen defends Mauricio Umansky against Paris Hilton

Andy Cohen has weighed in on Mauricio Umansky's war of words with Paris Hilton.

The Bravo executive producer and host has defended Mauricio after Paris slammed her uncle online this week.

On his new Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills, Mauricio had spoken about leaving his brother-in-law's real estate business to launch a rival agency, saying Paris's father Rick Hilton given him no choice by refusing him equity.

Paris, 43, hit back at Mauricio's words by posting social media comments including, "we are all sick of him using the Hilton name every chance he gets to plug his lame show".

Now, Andy, 55, has stepped forward to argue that Mauricio, 53, is entitled to talk about things that have happened to him in his life, saying, "a lot of what he’s revealing is his story to tell".

"I’m seeing online a lot of people saying that I or Bravo should be p**sed about Mauricio revealing stuff on Netflix on his show," Andy said on his own show, Radio Andy.

"People think, 'Oh, Bravo should be furious. Why is he saying this on his show?' Well, it’s his show on Netflix!"