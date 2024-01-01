Chloe Sevigny treated co-star Tom Hollander as ‘gay best friend’

Chloe Sevigny has revealed she treated her Feud co-star Tom Hollander like a "gay best friend" before realising he had a wife.

The actress admitted she thought Tom was gay after watching him play a gay man in hit TV show White Lotus.

"I was like, 'He’s my new gay best friend,' until I realised that he had a wife and kids," she told Variety. "And I was like, 'Oh no!' I'd been pushing up against him. He must have been like, 'She's the biggest flirt I’ve ever encountered in my life.'"

In Feud, Tom plays American novelist Truman Capote, while Chloe plays his friend C.Z Guest.

"One of the wonderful things about Feud was, because I was playing a gay man, the relationships with all the ladies in the cast benefited," Tom told Variety. "Here I was essentially playing the gay best friend, so it created this relaxed environment where we were all having fun."

He added that he changed his view of Chloe throughout filming as well.

"She comes across as a tough, straight-talking New Yorker," he said. "There’s a no-nonsense streetwise-ness to her. But then she breaks out with this laugh, and you realise there’s a goofiness to her that’s very appealing."

Tom, 56, was previously engaged to interior designer Fran Hickman, 40. The pair split in 2010 but rekindled their romance in 2020. They welcomed a son in 2023.