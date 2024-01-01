Ryan Gosling to host SNL

Ryan Gosling will host Saturday Night Live on 13 April.

The actor will front an episode where Chris Stapleton is the musical guest, leading to speculation the pair might collaborate in a musical act after Ryan's performance of I Am Ken at the Oscars.

It will be the third time Ryan has hosted the late night comedy show. The gig comes off the back of hit movie Barbie, and just in time to promote his new film, The Fall Guy, where he stars opposite Emily Blunt.

Ryan is the latest in several big names to be announced as show hosts; former SNL cast member Kristen Wiig will host for the fifth time the week before Ryan, and comedian Ramy Youssef will also have a turn in the hotseat.

Raye and Travis Scott are expected to perform during these episodes.