Sydney Sweeney unfazed by Madame Web's box office flop

Sydney Sweeney is unfazed by the failure of her latest film Madame Web.



After a successful run in TV shows Euphoria and The White Lotus and films like Reality and Anyone But You, the 26-year-old experienced her first studio flop with the superhero movie last month.



Madame Web has not performed well - it currently has a 12% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has yet to break the $100 million (£78 million) mark at the box office, a rarity for a comic book movie.



In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the 26-year-old insisted she was not concerned about the widely panned flick.



"I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen," Sweeney said.



In Madame Web, she played Julia Cornwall, an iteration of Spider-Woman, alongside Dakota Johnson as the title character Cassie Webb.



Sweeney first addressed the flop when she hosted Saturday Night Live earlier this month.



"You might have seen me in Anyone But You or Euphoria. You definitely did not see me in Madame Web," she joked.



Her co-star Johnson also recently admitted to Bustle that she was "not surprised" by the reaction to the movie.



"Sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it's one thing and then as you're making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you're like, Wait, what?" she confessed. "But it was a real learning experience, and of course, it's not nice to be a part of something that's ripped to shreds, but I can't say that I don't understand."



Sweeney is currently promoting her horror Immaculate, her third film release in the space of three months following Anyone But You in December and Madame Web in February. It will be released in cinemas on 22 March.