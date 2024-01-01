Cillian Murphy nominated for Irish film award days after Oscars win

Cillian Murphy has been nominated for Lead Actor at the Irish Film and Television Academy Awards (IFTA) days after his triumph at the Oscars.

The Irish star, who took home the Best Actor Oscar on Sunday for Oppenheimer, has received yet another nomination for his performance at atomic bomb creator J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Irish stars have been prominent this awards season and that was reflected in Murphy's star-studded Lead Actor category. He is up against Andrew Scott for All of Us Strangers, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn and Pierce Brosnan for The Last Rifleman, among others.

There are more well-known stars up for Lead Actress, with Jessie Buckley (Fingernails), Eve Hewson (Flora and Son) and Saoirse Ronan (Foe) making the shortlist.

In the supporting categories, notable names include Paul Mescal for All of Us Strangers, Kenneth Branagh for Oppenheimer and Alison Oliver for Saltburn.

Oppenheimer, which won the Best Picture Oscar on Sunday, is up for the Best International Film IFTA alongside All of Us Strangers, Past Lives, Poor Things, Saltburn and The Holdovers.

The Irish film Lies We Tell came top of the nominations with 13, while the TV show KIN scored 11.

The winners will be announced in Dublin on Saturday 20 April.

Here is the main list of nominees:

Best Film:

Double Blind

Flora and Son

Lies We Tell

LOLA

That They May Face the Rising Sun

Verdigris

Lead Actor - Film:

Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers

David Wilmot - Lies We Tell

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Barry Ward - That They May Face the Rising Sun

Pierce Brosnan - The Last Rifleman

Lead Actress - Film:

Jessie Buckley - Fingernails

Eve Hewson - Flora and Son

Saoirse Ronan - Foe

Agnes O'Casey - Lies We Tell

Bríd Brennan - My Sailor, My Love

Geraldine McAlinden - Verdigris

Supporting Actor - Film:

Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers

Diarmuid Noyes - Double Blind

Chris Walley - Lies We Tell

Kenneth Branagh - Oppenheimer

Liam Carney - Sunlight

Lalor Roddy - That They May Face the Rising Sun

Supporting Actress - Film:

Bronagh Gallagher - Dance First

Catherine Walker - My Sailor, My Love

Alison Oliver - Saltburn

Ruth McCabe - That They May Face the Rising Sun

Agnes O'Casey - The Miracle Club

Maya O'Shea - Verdigris

Best International Film:

All of Us Strangers

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

The Holdovers

Best International Actor:

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Willem Dafoe - Poor Things

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Best International Actress:

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Annette Bening - Nyad

Greta Lee - Past Lives

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Best Drama:

Blue Lights

Hidden Assets

KIN

Northern Lights

Obituary

The Woman in the Wall

Lead Actor - Drama:

Martin McCann - Blue Lights

Francis Magee - KIN

Sam Keeley - KIN

Michael Smiley - Obituary

Éanna Hardwicke - The Sixth Commandment

Daryl McCormack - The Woman in the Wall

Lead Actress - Drama:

Sharon Horgan - Best Interests

Clare Dunne - KIN

Niamh Algar - Malpractice

Elva Trill - Northern Lights

Siobhán Cullen - Obituary

Caitriona Balfe - Outlander

Supporting Actor - Drama:

Richard Dormer - Blue Lights

Jared Harris - Foundation

Aaron Monaghan - Hidden Assets

Aidan Gillen - KIN

Emmett J. Scanlan - KIN

Simon Delaney - The Woman in the Wall

Supporting Actress - Drama:

Niamh Algar - Culprits

Cathy Belton - Hidden Assets

Maria Doyle Kennedy - KIN

Danielle Galligan - Obituary

Fionnula Flanagan - Sisters

Hilda Fay - The Woman in the Wall