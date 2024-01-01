Cillian Murphy nominated for Irish film award days after Oscars win

- NEWS
Cillian Murphy has been nominated for Lead Actor at the Irish Film and Television Academy Awards (IFTA) days after his triumph at the Oscars.
The Irish star, who took home the Best Actor Oscar on Sunday for Oppenheimer, has received yet another nomination for his performance at atomic bomb creator J. Robert Oppenheimer.
Irish stars have been prominent this awards season and that was reflected in Murphy's star-studded Lead Actor category. He is up against Andrew Scott for All of Us Strangers, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn and Pierce Brosnan for The Last Rifleman, among others.
There are more well-known stars up for Lead Actress, with Jessie Buckley (Fingernails), Eve Hewson (Flora and Son) and Saoirse Ronan (Foe) making the shortlist.
In the supporting categories, notable names include Paul Mescal for All of Us Strangers, Kenneth Branagh for Oppenheimer and Alison Oliver for Saltburn.
Oppenheimer, which won the Best Picture Oscar on Sunday, is up for the Best International Film IFTA alongside All of Us Strangers, Past Lives, Poor Things, Saltburn and The Holdovers.
The Irish film Lies We Tell came top of the nominations with 13, while the TV show KIN scored 11.
The winners will be announced in Dublin on Saturday 20 April.
Here is the main list of nominees:
Best Film:
Double Blind
Flora and Son
Lies We Tell
LOLA
That They May Face the Rising Sun
Verdigris
Lead Actor - Film:
Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers
David Wilmot - Lies We Tell
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Barry Ward - That They May Face the Rising Sun
Pierce Brosnan - The Last Rifleman
Lead Actress - Film:
Jessie Buckley - Fingernails
Eve Hewson - Flora and Son
Saoirse Ronan - Foe
Agnes O'Casey - Lies We Tell
Bríd Brennan - My Sailor, My Love
Geraldine McAlinden - Verdigris
Supporting Actor - Film:
Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
Diarmuid Noyes - Double Blind
Chris Walley - Lies We Tell
Kenneth Branagh - Oppenheimer
Liam Carney - Sunlight
Lalor Roddy - That They May Face the Rising Sun
Supporting Actress - Film:
Bronagh Gallagher - Dance First
Catherine Walker - My Sailor, My Love
Alison Oliver - Saltburn
Ruth McCabe - That They May Face the Rising Sun
Agnes O'Casey - The Miracle Club
Maya O'Shea - Verdigris
Best International Film:
All of Us Strangers
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
The Holdovers
Best International Actor:
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Leonardo DiCaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Best International Actress:
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Annette Bening - Nyad
Greta Lee - Past Lives
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Best Drama:
Blue Lights
Hidden Assets
KIN
Northern Lights
Obituary
The Woman in the Wall
Lead Actor - Drama:
Martin McCann - Blue Lights
Francis Magee - KIN
Sam Keeley - KIN
Michael Smiley - Obituary
Éanna Hardwicke - The Sixth Commandment
Daryl McCormack - The Woman in the Wall
Lead Actress - Drama:
Sharon Horgan - Best Interests
Clare Dunne - KIN
Niamh Algar - Malpractice
Elva Trill - Northern Lights
Siobhán Cullen - Obituary
Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
Supporting Actor - Drama:
Richard Dormer - Blue Lights
Jared Harris - Foundation
Aaron Monaghan - Hidden Assets
Aidan Gillen - KIN
Emmett J. Scanlan - KIN
Simon Delaney - The Woman in the Wall
Supporting Actress - Drama:
Niamh Algar - Culprits
Cathy Belton - Hidden Assets
Maria Doyle Kennedy - KIN
Danielle Galligan - Obituary
Fionnula Flanagan - Sisters
Hilda Fay - The Woman in the Wall