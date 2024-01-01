Minnie Driver reveals what she would tell her 25-year-old self after Matt Damon split

Minnie Driver has revealed what she would tell her 25-year-old self after her split from Matt Damon.

The actress has opened up about the "heartbreak" she experienced after splitting from The Talented Mr Ripley star in 1998.

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the talk show host asked Minnie about her sad expression in a throwback clip posted to Instagram, which shows Minnie reacting to Matt and Ben Affleck winning the Best Original Screenplay award at the 1998 Oscars for their film Good Will Hunting.

"I wish I could have told her, 'Honey it's cool, you can celebrate and life's gonna be great and beautiful and hard and amazing,'" the 54-year-old actress said. "'You're going to love again, it'll be fine.'"

The video of the Ella Enchanted actress looking downcast as the actors accepted the prestigious award made headlines after it was posted on social media in October.

"My face (laughing and heart emojis)," she wrote in the comments section below the clip at the time.

"Matt had ended out relationship a few weeks before this, and was at the Oscars with his new gf... I was devastated," Minnie continued in another comment. "Wish I could have celebrated more as it was an amazing moment for all of us, and for this wonderful film!"