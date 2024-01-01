Kristen Wiig admits IVF journey was 'a struggle'

Kristen Wiig has admitted that her IVF journey was "a struggle".

The actress and comedian has reflected on her journey to motherhood before she and her husband Avi Rothman welcomed their now four-year-old twins, Shiloh and Luna, via surrogate in January 2020.

"It was such a struggle," Kristen, 50, said of IVF in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "When you go through it, you meet other people who are going through it, and it's almost like this secret little - the whispering conversation at a party. It feels like not a lot of people talk about it."

"It is such a private thing, but maybe it doesn't have to be," the Bridesmaids star continued. "It's part of my story and part of how I got my amazing family."

Kristen has been open about her journey with IVF and surrogacy in the past. In 2020, she told InStyle that she turned to surrogacy after three years of unsuccessful IVF.

"I remember when our doctor mentioned going other routes and I was just like, 'Nope. Don't ever bring that up again. I'm getting pregnant. I'm doing this," the comedian said at the time.

She added, "I finally realised that I just needed help. And, thank God, we found the most amazing surrogate."