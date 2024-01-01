Eva Mendes praises Ryan Gosling for ‘holding down the fort’

Eva Mendes has praised Ryan Gosling for "holding down the fort" while she's in Italy.

The Ghost Rider actress is currently in Milan, Italy for Milan Fashion Week and gave her partner a shout-out for looking after their household in her absence.

Eva, 50, posted a clip of herself strutting through a hotel in head-to-to Dolce & Gabbana clothing.

"Made possible by," Eva captioned the video, going on to tag the designers, as well as a crew of stylists and hair and make-up artists who had worked to pull the outfit together.

She then added, at the bottom of the caption, "And by my man for holding down the fort at home so I could live the Dolce Evita for a couple days".

Eva and Ryan share two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7.

Fans were delighted by the post, which came just days after Eva had celebrated Ryan's show-stopping performance of I'm Just Ken, from the Barbie soundtrack, at the Academy Awards.

"Ken at home doing Ken thangs while his Latina Barbie workin it," one follower commented.

"You two have exactly the right take on parenting, your kids will adore you for it," wrote another.