Noah Baumbach sets starry cast for Netflix movie

Noah Baumbach has set an all-star cast for his new Netflix film.

The 54-year-old filmmaker has tapped actors including Jim Broadbent, Isla Fisher and Patrick Wilson to feature in the untitled movie that has been teased as a funny and emotional coming-of-age picture about adults.

Jamie Demetriou, Lars Eidinger, Grace Edwards, Patsy Ferran, Thaddea Graham, Josh Hamilton, Eve Hewson, Stacy Keach, Nicole Lecky, Emily Mortimer, Louis Partridge, Alba Rohrwacher, Charlie Rowe, Parker Sawyers and Kyle Soller are all set to appear.

Noah's wife – the 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig – also has a part in the movie.

The collection of stars join previously announced cast members George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup and Riley Keough in the picture.

Noah is directing and has co-written the script with Mortimer. The 'Marriage Story' helmer is also producing along with Amy Pascal and David Heyman.

Baumbach co-wrote the hit movie 'Barbie' along with his partner Gerwig but admits that he thought that the film was a "terrible idea" at first and suspected it would be a failure.

The 54-year-old director said: "I thought it was a terrible idea and Greta signed me up for it.

"I was just like, 'I don't see how this is going to be good at all.' I kind of blocked it for a while and every time she'd bring it up, I'd be like, 'You've got to get us out of this.' And then the pandemic happened."

Greta revealed how her husband took issue with the fact that the film lacked a specific narrative and even attempted to get the pair "out" of the flick.

The 40-year-old director said: "(He said) 'There's no character and there's no story, so why do you want to do this? There's no entry point.'

"And he'd do, like, side calls to try to get us out of it."