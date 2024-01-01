Kate Beckinsale responds to troll amid hospitalisation

Kate Beckinsale has responded to a troll amid her mystery hospitalisation.

The British actress took to Instagram on Thursday night to share a screengrab of a hateful message she had received from a social media user, just days after announcing she had been admitted to hospital.

In response to a photo of her in her hospital bed with her dog on her lap, the message read, "Her cat is dead so I guess this dog will do."

The social media user then quickly added, "Omg. I didn't mean to send that to you. Ignore."

Alongside the screengrab, the Serendipity actress wrote, "Both my dads are dead so I guess my mum will do, you could also say. If you really meant for me not to see this you could have deleted it. You chose not to. You wanted me to feel pain. I already do, in many ways."

She concluded, "Don't feel you need to message me again. Please."

The comments come months after Kate confirmed her beloved cat Clive had died in June last year.

"Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it," the actress wrote at the time. "If anyone is expecting to hear from me, you may not for a bit and I'm sorry. My heart is absolutely and totally broken."

Kate, 50, also recently suffered the loss of her stepfather Roy Battersby, who had been battling two forms of cancer, in January. Her father, actor Richard Beckinsale, died in 1979 when she was just five years old.

Earlier this week, the Underworld star revealed she had been admitted to hospital in a photo carousel marking U.K. Mother's Day. She has not revealed the reason for her hospitalisation.