Alexander Ludwig and wife Lauren expecting second child

Alexander Ludwig and his wife Lauren are expecting their second child.

The Vikings actor and his wife are gearing up to be parents of two less than a year after the arrival of their first child Leni.

In a joint Instagram post on Thursday, they shared a mirror selfie showing The Hunger Games actor holding their daughter in his arms next to Lauren cupping her baby bump.

"Ooooops," they captioned the post. "New baby Ludwig coming June 2024 and we couldn't be more excited."

Twilight star Ashley Greene responded in the comments, writing, "Congrats angel!!"

Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes jokingly posted, "WHAT THE AXTUAL S**T (sic)," and Alexander replied, "I KNOW," with laughing emojis.

Alexander, 31, and Lauren have been open about their fertility struggles, revealing that they had suffered three miscarriages before the arrival of Leni in April 2023.

The couple announced they were married in January 2021. At the time, the Bad Boys for Life star wrote on Instagram, "My wife, my best friend, the future mother of my children, my everything.

"We decided to elope. It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective. Life is too short And i didnt want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife (sic)."