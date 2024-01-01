'Every intent of a new movie coming out': Roddenberry Entertainment boss Trevor Roth gives positive Star Trek film update

Roddenberry Entertainment boss Trevor Roth has promised that a new 'Star Trek' film will be released in the "very near future".

A fourth movie in the rebooted film series has been stuck in development for some time and Roth has confirmed that Paramount Pictures has a "plan" in place for big screen projects.

He told Screen Rant at SXSW: "I am not able to say much, but I can say that it is Paramount's intent to figure out the 'Star Trek' side of movies and what's going on there. There's every intent of a new movie coming out in the very near future.

"There's a lot of secrecy around what's going to happen there. But there is a plan getting into place. And we're very excited to see it return to the big screen."

'Star Trek 4 ' has been in development for the past eight years and Roth can understand why frustration has grown, although he explained the problems that behind-the-scenes issues can cause.

He said: "People a lot of times are like, 'Oh, why isn't this happening or that happening?' And sometimes those questions are really good questions. And other times, there's a lot you don't know that is happening behind the scenes that can make things more difficult than you would think."

Roth continued: "So all in all, we're getting there to my understanding, and we're excited, and plans are being put in place. And I know that from the standpoint of the studio, there is no lack of recognition of wanting and needing a 'Star Trek' film coming out."

Chris Pine has played Captain James T. Kirk in the three previous movies and bemoaned the fact that cast members are always the "last people" to find out information about new projects.

The 43-year-old star said: "In 'Star Trek' land, the actors are usually the last people to find out anything. I know costume designers that have read scripts before the actors.

"It doesn't really foster the greatest sense of partnership, but it's how it's always been. I love the character. I love the people. I love the franchise. But to try to change the system in which things are created – I just can't do it. I don't have the energy."