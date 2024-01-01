Billie Piper breaks silence on split from Laurence Fox

Billie Piper has spoken out for the first time about her split from Laurence Fox.

In a new interview with British Vogue, the actress and singer has explained that co-parenting with Fox has been "enormously difficult" following their 2016 split.

Piper and the controversial activist, who married in 2007, have two sons together, Winston, 15, and Eugene, 11.

"I've had to make some choices and a divorce speaks for itself," Piper, 41, told the publication. "Or at least it should!"

"Look, if people want to try and understand the workings of the guy, they ought to either ask him or his family," she continued of her ex-husband. "Ask (Fox's brother-in-law, comedian) Richard Ayoade what he thinks, or his wife (Fox's actor sister) Lydia. They might have a more interesting take."

The Doctor Who star added that her focus is on her children.

"What is paramount for me is the privacy and anonymity of my children," she stated. "They deserve not to be extensions of the parents and to forge their own identities."

Piper went on to explain how she copes when Fox, who was recently sacked from GB News after making "sexist" comments about a female journalist, makes headlines for his controversial views.

"I close everything down and keep a very strict routine with the kids so that there's consistency. I keep them close. That's all I can do," she told the publication. "I try to keep people from telling me stuff but it's really, really hard. I don't read it but everyone wants to talk about it. Sometimes I have to say to people: 'Please don't bring this to me, now or ever.'"

Despite the difficulties, Piper added that she has become stronger and more resilient.

"It's made me feel stronger in many ways. I've learnt I have a lot of resilience I didn't know I had," she shared. "I've had to learn the hard way that you can only control yourself and how you react to things. It's really f**king hard."