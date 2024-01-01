Oprah Winfrey explains why she resigned from WeightWatchers

Oprah Winfrey has explained why she resigned from the board of WeightWatchers.

Executives at WW International, Inc. announced in late February that the TV personality was stepping down from the Board of Directors of the weight management company after nine years.

Days later, it was announced that the 70-year-old would host the upcoming one-off programme, An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, Oprah explained that she quit WeightWatchers because she didn't want to be accused of any conflict of interest.

"I decided that because this special was really important to me and I wanted to be able to talk about whatever I want to talk about, and WeightWatchers is now in the business of being a weight health company that also administers drug medications for weight," she said. "I did not want to have the appearance of any conflict of interest.

"I resigned from the board and donated all of my shares to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. So nobody can say, 'Oh, she's doing that special, she's making money, promoting her...' No, you cannot say that."

According to Bloomberg, shares in WeightWatchers dropped 25% when her resignation was announced.

Host Jimmy asked Oprah if they cried when she told them her decision and she replied, "They almost did."

The 70-year-old revealed in December that she uses weight-loss medication as a "maintenance tool" to prevent her much-scrutinised size fluctuations.

An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution airs in the U.S. on Monday 18 March.