Nicole Eggert shaves her head after revealing cancer diagnosis

Nicole Eggert has shaved her head two months after revealing that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

The Baywatch alum revealed via People in January that she had been diagnosed with stage two cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in December last year.

Following her diagnosis, Nicole, 52, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of herself shaving her head.

The clip began with the actress smiling at the camera before picking up a pair of clippers and shaving off her hair.

During the video, Nicole's 12-year-old daughter, Keegan, appeared on camera to help her shave the back of her head.

"Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are - Madeleine Eames," the actress wrote in the caption.

Several stars took to the comments section of the post to show their support for the actress.

Charmed star Alyssa Milano wrote, "Grace. You have the most grace. It's inspiring and I appreciate you," while 90210 actress Jennie Garth commented, "Sending you a big hug."

When Nicole announced her diagnosis in January, she admitted that the journey had been "rough".

"This journey's been rough for me. This hasn't been a breezy sale through life," she told People at the time. "I always read inspirational quotes and corny stuff, but it gets me through."