Maisie Williams calls out article questioning her decision to leave school at 14

Maisie Williams has called out the Daily Mail for writing an article about her decision to leave school at the age of 14.

The British actress, who is now 26, has called out the publication for writing a "backhanded" piece around 10 years ago about her leaving school while shooting Game of Thrones.

During this week's episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, host Dax told Maisie that "you cannot tell that you didn't go to school" and she replied, "That is so flattering, someone tell the Daily Mail that please."

When asked if they "shamed" her, she explained, "It was so back-handed and bizarre too. They just did a nice profile on me when I was 15/16 because I did leave and I was home-schooled instead. It's so not a bizarre thing but they just treated it (like it was)."

Maisie wondered if she was treated that way because of her working class background.

"I think there's also a lot of classism perhaps," she noted. "Had I been in a super wealthy family and private school and taken out and home-schooled in a very bohemian way, you know what I mean? It would have been, 'Oh, she's so interesting.' It was not that."

Dax joked that she was likened to a "junkyard dog" and she responded, "Right and they were like, 'How will she ever f**king cope?!'"

Despite the press coverage of her decision to leave school, Maisie has no regrets or insecurities about her education.

"Not at all. I really didn't love school so I think it was good to cut ties," she stated.

Maisie was cast as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones when she was 12 and it aired when she was 14. The show came to end in 2019.