Sharon Stone feels 'ready to be not be alone'

Sharon Stone thinks 2024 is her year to meet a new romantic partner.

The Basic Instinct actress, 66, shared on The Louis Theroux Podcast that she feels open to finding love again.

"This is the year I feel that I could possibly meet somebody," she said. "I've cared for myself in all of that aloneness that I've taken and I've taken a lot of aloneness and I think that now I actually feel ready to not be alone."

However, Sharon admitted she doesn't know where to meet a potential suitor.

"I do think a lot about how I would like to have a partner and how I'm gonna do that unless they crawl out of the woodwork. Am I really gonna meet someone at one of these Hollywood parties? I don't see that as the place (to meet someone)," she noted.

The Casino star previously tried using dating apps to find a match but she experienced "endless calamity" as a famous app user.

"There were people who tried to con me, people who tried to create all kinds of weird situations and criminals and drug addicts and two gay screenwriters who wanted to pitch their scripts, all different kinds of things happened," the star divulged. "To do it as a famous person was really interesting."

Sharon is mother to three adopted sons Roan, 23, Laird, 18, and Quinn, 17. She was previously married to Michael Greenburg between 1984 and 1987 and Phil Bronstein between 1998 and 2004.

In her 2021 book, The Beauty of Living Twice, she lamented that she had had an "unsuccessful love life for (her) entire life". However, she confessed to Louis that she was possibly feeling sorry for herself when she wrote the book and no longer agrees with the sentiment, insisting that she has had "wonderful relationships" over the years.