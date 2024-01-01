Blake Lively slammed for 'mocking' Catherine, Princess of Wales in new social post

Fans were left angry after Blake Lively seemingly trolled Catherine, Princess of Wales in a new social post.

The Gossip Girl actress shared a snapshot to her Instagram page that many believe was a joking taunt at Catherine.

Promoting her Betty Buzz range of canned mocktails, the post featured a clearly edited photo of Blake's sitting poolside on a lounge chair.

Unusual details in the photo included lemons appearing to floating in mid-air as well as strange distortions around Blake's chest area.

Her hands also seemed to have been tinkered with, with one thumb significantly larger than it should be.

The caption also appeared to reference Catherine's noted absence from the public eye, as well as her recent bungled Mother's Day photo, which was yanked by photo agencies after it was found to have been doctored.

"I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products!" Blake, 36, captioned the image.

"Now you know why I’ve been MIA."

Fans were quick to criticise Blake making fun of the princess.

"So sad you would make fun of Kate at this time-she went through major surgery!" one follower commented on the post.

"I’m very disappointed in you here, Blake," wrote another. "I cannot believe you are mocking a nice lady & mother on social media.

"We just celebrated international women’s day where they talked about the cyberbullying of women. And here you are doing just that. Her children are watching pple like you bully their ill mother. Imagine your kids in this situation."