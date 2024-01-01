Dakota Johnson will 'never' release an album

Dakota Johnson has declared that she will "never" release an album.

In a recent interview with Bustle, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress admitted that she is critical of actors trying to be musicians and vice versa.

"I don't know if this is a bulls**t belief, but I'm like, I am an actress, I'm a filmmaker, and I will stay in my lane," the Madame Web star continued. "I will never release an album. I will never have an art show. If there's a musician who is like, 'I'm also an actor,' I'm like, 'No, you're not. F**k off (laughs).'"

Dakota then revealed that the only musician she considers an actor is The Outsiders star Tom Waits.

"Like, the only musician who is also an actor that I'm like, OK, is Tom Waits," she told the publication. "I'm like, 'Fine, you get to do both.' I'm so judgmental about actors, but if there's a musician who's like, 'I'm having an art show,' that feels OK to me."

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress confirmed she is a Taylor Swift fan, or Swiftie, adding that her favourite of Taylor's albums is 2019's Lover.

"It's such a great album, but I think all of her albums are really great," Dakota said. "I just find her existence really radical in the sense of what it literally means. Not rad or cool, but radical, and I'm totally into it."

She added, "She's a fabulous songwriter. She works so hard. She is really kind to the people that love her. I'm just like, do you, girl. I support."