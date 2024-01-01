Miriam Margolyes turned down role in Marvel’s Agatha

Miriam Margolyes has revealed she passed up a lucrative role in the WandaVision spinoff series, Agatha.

The actress turned down "half a million pounds" ($636,000) to play the part.

"They contacted me and said, ‘we’re doing a story about witches’. I thought, ‘oh god, not witches again, because I’ve done that with Harry Potter,'” Miriam wrote in her new autobiography, Oh Miriam!

“I don’t like America and I didn’t want to be in Georgia for four months. So I just said, ‘well, I want a million pounds’ ($1.27 million) and they said, ‘you can have half a million’, and I said, ‘no, I don’t want to do it’, so it just stopped. Really it’s a story about my own greed rather than anything else.”

The 82-year-old is known for being outspoken and often controversial in her views.

In a recent interview, she talked about her role as Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter franchise.

"It was 25 years ago and it’s for children," she said. "I think it’s for children, but they get stuck in it. I do cameos and people say, ‘Oh, we’re having a Harry Potter-themed wedding’ and I think, ‘Gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be?’"