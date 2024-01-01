Pedro Pascal reveals cameo on Buffy saved him from being homeless

Pedro Pascal has told how a cameo on Buffy the Vampire Slayer "saved the day" and allowed him to pay his rent.

The Last Of Us actor has recalled how a brief role on the hit show in the late nineties prevented him from defaulting on his rent and being made homeless.

"I had less than $7 in my bank account and a residual from Buffy the Vampire Slayer showed up and saved the day," he told Entertainment Tonight.

He added that the paycheck was "literally the reason I was able to stay in (Hollywood) and not give up."

The 48-year-old, who won the Best Male Actor in a Drama Series at the 2024 SAG Awards, admitted it took a long time for his star to rise in Hollywood.

"My entry level lasted about 15 years," he said, recalling how tough it was financially. "We're talking about being able to see a doctor, getting sick, having surgery, paying my rent."

Although Pedro's stint on Buffy the Vampire Slayer was brief, he became friends with the show's star, Sarah Michelle Gellar.

"She had ice cream in her trailer, and she gave me some," he said.