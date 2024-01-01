Elizabeth Hurley felt ‘liberated’ in sex scene directed by her son

Elizabeth Hurley admits she felt "liberated" acting in a sex scene directed by her son Damian.

The actress is starring in Strictly Confidential, which is Damian's directorial debut.

In the movie, Elizabeth's character is seduced by another woman. However, she claims she didn't feel embarrassed by her 21-year-old son watching on during filming.

"The things that his script needed me to do weren't necessarily things I'd always done in movies many times," the 58-year old told Access. "But having him there meant that I felt safe and looked-after, and I knew in (post production) he'd look after me. So actually it's kind of liberating to work with your family. I may do it again."

Damian added that he didn't find it "controversial" to direct his mum in the steamy scenes.

"Showbusiness has been a fundamental part of my entire life. So to us, it's not a thing. She takes my photos, I take hers," he told Access.

In 2018, Elizabeth revealed that many of the bikini photos she posts on Instagram are taken by Damian.

"(Damian) definitely takes some," she told The Sun. "But I do have other friends that I can torture for some too.'