Margaret Qualley didn't feel 'zen' at start of actors' strike

Margaret Qualley didn't initially feel "zen" about the 2023 actors' strike.

The 29-year-old actress has explained that she had mixed feelings when it came to the actors' strike, which occurred last year.

"I'm super happy for the writers and actors, but I also have so many friends that are crew members who had a really, really hard time... It's complicated," she told Elle in a recent interview. "I went into it a little bit kicking and screaming. I wasn't Zen about it from the get-go, but I had a great year to make a home and get things organised."

The Maid star noted that the time away from work allowed her to settle into her new life as a married woman, having tied the knot with musician and record producer Jack Antonoff in August 2023.

"I think we've kind of been operating like a married couple since the beginning, so it wasn't a drastic change, but I really love the security of it," she shared of her marriage. "It would be hard for him to disentangle himself from me. I'm glad the law is involved."

The Poor Things actress added that she spent a lot of time at home in New Jersey during the strike.

"I love to hibernate. I love living in New Jersey, because no one else lives in New Jersey," she said with a laugh. "I've always been a grandma; it's always been hard to get me out. If I'm out past 11pm, something's wrong."

The SAG-AFTRA strike began on 14 July and ended on 9 November.