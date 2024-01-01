Kirsten Dunst recommended husband Jesse Plemons for small Civil War role

Kirsten Dunst recommended her husband Jesse Plemons for a small but pivotal role in her new movie Civil War.

The Bring It On actress met the Breaking Bad star on the set of 2015's Fargo and they have since go on to star alongside each other The Power of the Dog and the upcoming film Civil War.

Kirsten recommended Jesse for a small but pivotal role in Alex Garland's film after another actor fell through and she was thrilled to work with him again.

"I love working with him," she told Marie Claire. "What's nice is that we trust each other so much. He sent me a scene last night of this miniseries he's working on to get my opinion. If I'm having a hard time deciding on something, I'll have him read it. I trust his opinion more than anyone, and he cares about me more than anyone."

She insisted that they can leave their personal lives at the door and operate as professional co-stars on set.

"Because we fell in love on a set, we fell in love creatively first. I think we'll always come back to that, in a very not-involving-our-real-life way," Dunst explained. "And also, listen, we don't talk to each other on set. I left him alone, he left me alone."

Reflecting on Plemons joining the film, the Oscar nominee quipped, "Alex is very lucky that I'm married to... the best actor."

Dunst and Plemons got married in 2022 and they share two sons, Ennis, five, and James, two.

Civil War will be released in cinemas on 12 April.